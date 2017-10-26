Analysts size up the Buffalo Wild Wings turnaround

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) is up 16% after the company issued a surprise boost in guidance.

Analysts weren't expecting the restaurant operator to record the level of sales and cost savings that was struck, but are quickly adjusting.

Wedbush: Lifts its price target to $115 and calls the new guidance "realistic."

Tesley: Hikes its price target to $125 and points to the "steady" progress on sales and costs.

Morgan Stanley: Raises its price target to $124, but still wants to see a new CEO take the reins.

Raymond James: Cites sales uncertainty for 2018 as it recommends that investors not chase the rally.

Dougherty: It's all green lights from the firm as it upgrades to Buy from Neutral.

Maxim: Calls out more potential for cost savings and EPS growth as it backs its Buy rating and $160 PT.

Sources: @NotableCalls, Bloomberg and CNBC.

