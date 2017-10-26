Stocks open higher, with Dow setting the pace in earnings blitz

Stocks seek to reclaim some of their weekly losses, as the Dow pops to an early 120-point gain following some favorable earnings reports; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

European bourses are higher after the ECB said it would leave interest rates unchanged and plans to trim its monthly asset purchases; France's CAC +0.9% , Germany's DAX +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ( +0.2% ) rose again after recording its first decline in 17 sessions, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

Among notable quarterly earnings results, Twitter +12% after earnings and revenues beat Wall Street expectations, and Ford +1.8% following better than expected results and higher full-year guidance.

Most sectors are higher in the early going, but the health care group ( -0.6% ) is struggling with Celgene ( -18.2% ) leading a retreat in biotechs after missing revenue estimates and cutting its 2020 long-term financial targets.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending yields lower across the curve with the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.43% after settling at a seven-month high yesterday, and the two-year yield is 2 bps lower at 1.58%.

U.S. crude oil -0.1% at $52.13/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing