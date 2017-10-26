Revolution Lighting down 7% after Q4 guidance lowered below estimates

Revolution Lighting (NASDAQ:RVLT) shares are down 7.09% following Q3 beat EPS and revenue results but Q4 guidance was revised down from $60M to $65M to $47M to $50M (consensus: $63.84M). Q4 net loss expected between -$0.12 and -$0.14 per share (consensus: $0.23).

*”While we are disappointed in our lower than anticipated results for 2017, we are excited that we are able to operationally position our company for double digit growth in 2018 and beyond. The recovery of our business levels in the affected areas is slower than we anticipated and in the best interest of our customers, employees, shareholders and Revolution Lighting overall, we have shifted our focus to position the company for a strong 2018." says Chairman, CEO and President Robert V. LaPenta.

