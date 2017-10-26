Blowout numbers from Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) jumps 8% after Q3 revenue outpaces estimates and full-year guidance is set comfortably above the consensus estimate.

The company recorded golf club sales growth of 20% in Q3 and gold ball sales growth of 21% on strength across geographic regions.

CEO update: "We also continue to be cautiously optimistic about the golf industry overall, thanks to what we believe are improving fundamentals. Lastly, our brand momentum remains strong and we believe we are the #1 club and # 1 hard goods market share brand in every major region around the world."

Shares of Callaway hit a 52-week high of $15.63 earlier.

