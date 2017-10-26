Intelsat down 7.7% after Q3 EPS miss, in-line guidance

Intelsat (NYSE:I) shares are down 7.74% after a Q3 report that missed EPS estimates but beat on revenue. The company reaffirms its FY17 guidance with revenue from $2.15B to $2.18B (consensus: $2.16B).

Key Segment performance: Network services revenue, $22.5M (-5% Y/Y); Media, $236.7M (+9%, largely due to a customer paying cancellation fees); Government, $84.6M (-13%).

Backlog of expected future revenue for existing contracts totaled $7.9B, up from $8.2B in last year’s quarter.

Capital expenditure guidance (reaffirmed): 2017, $500M to $550M; 2018, $400M to $475M; 2019, $400M to $500M.

