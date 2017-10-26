Oceaneering -15% as earnings sink; analyst sees possible dividend suspension

Oceaneering International (OII -14.8% ) plunges after Q3 earnings fall 85% to $0.02/share from $0.17 in the year-ago quarter as revenues drop 13% Y/Y, and the company says it sees "significantly" lower earnings in 2018.

Piper Jaffray analyst Ian Macpherson says the firm awaits clarification but it appears OII’s dividend could be suspended, while Credit Suisse's Jim Wicklund believes the company’s weak outlook implies the need to reduce estimates.

Before the Q3 release, Morgan Stanley’s Ole Slorer wrote that the firm was cautious into the print as its outlook into year-end appears challenged across most segments.

Source: Bloomberg First Word