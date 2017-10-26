VistaGen on go to launch mid-stage study of AV-101 in MDD; shares ahead 20%

Thinly traded nano cap VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN +19.6% ) is up on whopping 86x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate AV-101 in major depressive disorder (MDD).

The 180-subject study will evaluate orally administered AV-101 as adjunctive treatment in adult MDD patients who have not responded adequately to FDA-approved antidepressants.

AV-101 is an orally available CNS prodrug that is converted in the brain by cells called astrocytes into its active metabolite, 7-chlorokynurenic acid (7-CI-KYNA), a highly selective antagonist of certain receptors (NMDA) that play key roles in neurodegenerative diseases, epilepsy, MDD and neuropathic pain.