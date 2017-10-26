Post-earnings breakout for Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) jumps 11.6% after cruising past Q3 profit estimates on in-line revenue of $687M.

As expected, passenger revenue per available seat miles fell 6.2% during the quarter amid heightened competition in key markets. Average ticket revenue per flight segment fell 3.2% to $56.48, but Spirit was able to offset that partially through tighter cost controls.

Shares of Spirit are at their highest level since the middle part of August.

