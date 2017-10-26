More on Pinnacle Foods' Q3

Pinnacle Foods (PF -1.4% ) reports underlying net sales growth of 3.1% in Q3, driven by volume/mix growth of 2.5%, net price realization of 0.5% and favorable foreign currency translation of 0.1%.

Segment sales: Frozen: $301.4M (-4.1%); Grocery: $270.4M (+4.4%); Specialty Foods: $77M (-17.2%); Boulder Brands: $101M (+9.3%).

Gross margin rate down 90 bps to 29.2%.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 130 bps to 28.9%.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate +10 bps to 15.3%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net interest expense: ~$121M; Tax rate: ~32.5%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $2.55 to $2.60; Diluted share count: ~120; Capex: ~$100M.