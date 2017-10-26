Boeing’s Q3 results attract analyst love

Boeing’s (BA +0.9% ) Q3 results are praised by analysts a day after the company reported earnings, even though shares fell nearly 3%.

Morgan Stanley's Rajeev Lalwani highlights the stock’s spectacular 66% YTD rally, saying the advance may have played a part in yesterday's tepid market response since BA's conference call supported the "healthy Boeing narrative."

BA is in an "extended execution sweet spot," which could boost cash flow per share to $23 and higher by 2020 with beat-and-raise potential from 787 block extensions, says Cowen's Cai von Rumohr.

Seaport Global's Josh Sullivan sees ample room for upside in FY 2017 and beyond with 737-MAX production ramping and the early stage of Boeing Global Services.

Bernstein's Douglas Harned notes that BA took an additional $256M charge on the KC-46 tanker program in Commercial Airplanes, but the segment still reported operating margins of 9.9%, which he says implies the segment otherwise delivered margins of 11.6%.

Source: Bloomberg First Word