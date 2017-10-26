Credit market correlation breakdown may offer opportunity in loans

via Simon Ballard at Bloomberg

Correlation between the U.S. leveraged loan market and high-yield bonds turned negative over the last month - with loan yields rising in tandem with Treasurys, while high-yield spreads to Treasurys continued to narrow.

The result: Loans offer a 70 basis point yield advantage over high yield bonds, even as high-yield tends to be lower rated.

At least partial thanks to the "distortion" can be laid at this new era of "quantitative tightening" vs. years of open-ended stimulus.

