More on Deluxe's Q3

Deluxe (DLX -3.5% ) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services rose 30.2% Y/Y in Q3.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $306.4M (+2.5%); Financial services: $157.4M (+28%); Direct checks: $33.9M (-8.4%).

Gross margin rate decreased 260 bps to 61.2%.

SG&A expense rate improved 240 bps to 40.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate -10 bps to 20.6%.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue: $494M to $504M; Diluted EPS: $1.39 to $1.44.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $1.965B to $1.975B; Marketing Solutions & Other Services Revenue: $757M to $762M; Diluted EPS: $4.37 to $4.42; Adjusted EPS: $5.25 to $5.30; Operating Cash Flow: $340M to $345M; Capital Expenditures: ~$45M; Depreciation and Amortization: ~$123M; Cost Expense Reductions: ~$45M; Effective Tax Rate: ~32.5%.