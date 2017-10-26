AMD reveals first Ryzen processors for laptops to take on Intel U-series

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reveals the first laptop processors from its Ryzen line: Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U. The products compare to Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) recently announced Core i5 and Core i7 U-series chips.

The Ryzen line combines CPU and an integrated GPU on one chip, and AMD produces both pieces, unlike Intel’s need to rely on outside GPU makers. In the new models, the GPU is AMD’s Radeon Vega.

Specs:

Ryzen 5 2500U: 15W, four-core/eight-thread, 2.0GHz base clock speed with 3.6GHz boost, and Radeon Vega with eight compute units clocked at 100MHz.

Ryzen 7 2700U: 15W four-core/eight-thread, 2.2GHz base speed with 3.8GHz boost, and Vega with 10 compute units clocked at 1300MHz.

Ryzen processors should start turning up in laptops from Acer, HP, and Lenovo this holiday with a stronger ramp up next year.

AMD shares are down 1.62% .

Intel shares are up 0.32% .

