Raytheon -3% as improved guidance still lags below consensus

Raytheon (RTN -2.9% ) is lower after beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising its full-year earnings guidance but below analyst consensus.

RTN now sees 2017 EPS of $7.45-$7.55 vs. its earlier outlook of $7.35-$7.50, and narrows its full-year sales outlook to $25.3B-$25.6B from prior guidance of $25.1B-$25.6B, but the improved guidance remains below the consensus for EPS of $7.58 on sales of $25.32B.

RTN says Q3 sales at its missile systems unit, its biggest by revenue, surged 9.9% Y/Y to $1.95B, helped by higher sales of the Paveway family of laser-guided bombs and the Excalibur GPS-guided precision projectiles; operating margin in the unit rose 1.1 points 14.4%.

Sales at the integrated defense systems business, which makes the Patriot missile system and surveillance and search radars, gained 4.3% to $1.39B; operating margin in the unit rose 0.8 points to 16.6%.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $36.7B, up from $35.7B at the end of Q3 2016.