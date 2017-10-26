Time yet to panic for Barclays' Staley?

"You cannot cut yourself to glory, and those that have tried to do that will ultimately fail,” says Barclays (BCS -8.6% ) CEO Jes Staley on the earnings call. He was responding to analysts questioning his decision to invest more in the trading operation despite three consecutive quarters of lame results.

Trading revenue in Q3 fell 31% vs. an average decline of 15% for the bank's peers.

With today's big decline, Barclays is now off about 17% for the year, making it the worst performer in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks and Financial Services Index.

Staley has made building up the investment bank at Barclays the key to his turnaround strategy, and has been selling off non-core units and slashing payrolls in order to allocate more capital to the unit.

