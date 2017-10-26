Waymo bringing self-driving car tests to wintery Michigan roads

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving car unit Waymo will launch a test program on the snowy roads of Michigan this winter.

The company operates test fleets in the more temperate weather of California and Arizona and has tested some vehicles in Tahoe but Michigan will provide the harshest weather test yet.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik writes, “For human drivers, the mix of winter conditions can affect how well you can see, and the way your vehicle handles the road. The same is true for self-driving cars. At Waymo, our ultimate goal is for our fully self-driving cars to operate safely and smoothly in all kinds of environments.”

Waymo operates a 53K square foot tech center in Novi, Michigan.

