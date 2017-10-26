FT: Rio Tinto sees more potential from Australian iron ore

Rio Tinto (RIO +1.2% ) believes it can boost production from its Australian iron ore mines to 400M metric tons/year, Financial Times reports, citing a memo CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques sent last month to employees.

"It could/should start with a 4 in the medium to long term subject to market conditions," Jacques reportedly wrote about Rio’s Pilbara iron ore business.

Rio expects to export 330M metric tons of iron ore this year and previously discussed increasing production to 360M, without specifying a timetable, according to the report.