Aytu Bio reports 48% increase in Natesto scripts; shares up 6%

Aytu BioScience (OTCQX:AYTU) announces a 48% sequential increase in Natesto (testosterone) nasal gel prescriptions (2,036 vs. 1,379) and a 21% increase in the number of prescribing doctors (991 vs. 819).

The company acquired the U.S. rights from Acerus Pharmaceuticals in April 2016. Aytu says if the current trends continue, it will be cash flow neutral in the next four-to-five quarters.

Shares are up 6% on average volume.

