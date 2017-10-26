O'Reilly results put a chill into auto parts sector

It's a sinking feeling in the auto parts sector after O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) turns in disappointing results.

After riding out a challenging Q3 due to the major hurricanes, the retailer faces a calendar headwind in Q4 with an extra Sunday (low volume) and Christmas timing shift expected to impact the comparison on top of another dose of unfriendly weather (warmer than normal).

The biggest concern from analysts this morning on O'Reilly is the continued weakening of its gross margin rate, -10 bps in Q3 to stay in a downward trend.