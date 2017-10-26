Public Storage leads self-storage names lower after Q3 disappointment

FBR's David Corak breaks it down, noting mostly disappointment with an 80 basis points dip in occupancy despite aggressive price-cutting.
There's also same-store revenue growth (2.6%), and it slowed for the 10th consecutive quarter. Corak thinks this metric could fall below 2% in Q4.
The company didn't include $13M of hurricane-related costs in reported FFO. Adding those in would have led to a bottom-line miss.
Source: Bloomberg
Public Storage (PSA -3.9%), Life Storage (LSI -2.7%), CubeSmart (CUBE -2.5%), Extra Space (EXR -3.3%), National Storage (NSA -3.2%), Global Self Storage (SELF +0.6%), Jernigan Capital (JCAP -1.2%)
