Public Storage leads self-storage names lower after Q3 disappointment

FBR's David Corak breaks it down, noting mostly disappointment with an 80 basis points dip in occupancy despite aggressive price-cutting.

There's also same-store revenue growth (2.6%), and it slowed for the 10th consecutive quarter. Corak thinks this metric could fall below 2% in Q4.

The company didn't include $13M of hurricane-related costs in reported FFO. Adding those in would have led to a bottom-line miss.

Source: Bloomberg

Public Storage (PSA -3.9% ), Life Storage (LSI -2.7% ), CubeSmart (CUBE -2.5% ), Extra Space (EXR -3.3% ), National Storage (NSA -3.2% ), Global Self Storage (SELF +0.6% ), Jernigan Capital (JCAP -1.2% )

