WSJ: GE exploring exit from railroad business

General Electric (GE -0.3% ) is looking to sell, spin off or partner its century-old railroad business, WSJ reports, as a major part of new CEO John Flannery’s plans to divest more than $20B worth of assets in the next two years.

GE is one of the world’s biggest makers of freight locomotives, but the business is cyclical and has been suffering lately from slack demand, and the unit's revenue has declined 8% and profits have dropped 15% in the first nine months of 2017.

It is not clear what the transportation business may be worth or what other units GE is looking to jettison, according to the report; the division accounted for $4.7B of GE’s total $123.7B in revenue last year.

Shares nevertheless are lower again and may be headed for their worst weekly performance since plummeting 11.5% during the week ending May 15, 2009.