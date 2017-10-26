Uber roundup: multi-stop feature launch, new lawsuit, $95B valuation math

Uber (Private:UBER) launches a new “add-a-stop” feature that makes it easier for riders to pick up friends along the way from original pick-up location and the destination.

Riders can add the stops at the same time as hailing the original ride by hitting the plus button next to “where to?” and inputting the extra locations.

New lawsuit: Three female engineers are suing Uber for gender and race discrimination. The Latina software engineers say the company has an employee rating system that is “not based on valid and reliable performance measures” and favors men, white, and Asian employees.

Value math: SoftBank hopes to value Uber between $50B and $70B for its investment purposes. An anonymous shareholder tells Axios’ Dan Primack that Uber should have a valuation over $95B using calculations factoring in competitor performances and company investments. The shareholder wants to sell shares to SoftBank, but the math stands on its own.

