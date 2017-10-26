AGNC Investment down 1.5% after Q3 results

There don't appear to be too many issues with the quarter - as is being seen with other agency REITs, income dipped, but book value gained as the yield curve narrowed in Q3. AGNC's (AGNC -1.5% ) economic return topped 22% on an annualized basis for the quarter.

A near-10% premium to book value, however, may have mREIT fans looking for cheaper alternatives.

AGNC earnings presentation slides

Also on the move down post-earnings is Armour Residential (ARR -1.6% ) - the company posted another strong quarter, but trades at a barely visible discount to book value.

Eking out gains after reporting last night are relatively cheaper alternatives CYS Investments (CYS +0.1% ) and Capstead Mortgage (CMO +0.2% ).

Other players today: Annaly (NLY -1.2% ), Chimera (CIM -0.4% ), MTGE Investment (MTGE -0.4% ), MFA Financial (MFA -0.4% ), Anworth (ANH -0.6% ), AG Mortgage (MITT -0.2% ), Dynex (DX -0.6% )

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT