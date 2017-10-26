Echo Global Logistics +18.5% after Q3, guidance beats and price target increases

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares are up 18.53% following yesterday’s Q3 revenue and EPS beats. Q4 guidance has revenue from $460M to $500M (consensus: $437.35M) and FY17 has a range of $1.855B to $1.895B (consensus: $1.8B).

Press release

Related analyst actions: Cowen raises Echo’s price target from $19 to $13 and expects (CHRW +2.2% ) and (XPO +1.5% ) to benefit from Echo’s strong quarter.

UBS raises its Echo price target by $6 to $19 citing conference call comments that led the firm to believe Echo will pursue acquisitions.

Previously: Echo Global Logistics beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)