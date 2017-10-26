PA House also approves gambling bill

The Pennsylvania House voted 109 to 72 to approve a broad expansion of the state's gambling options to follow on the House's approval yesterday.

The final piece of the puzzle will be landing the signature of Governor Tom Wolfe.

Shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are down 4.26% on the day amid the developments. Presumably, investors are concerned over the impact of the new casinos and truck stop gambling allowed through the bill. Other casino companies in the mix include Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.4% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.9% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +0.2% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.8% ) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI -2.2% ). Online gambling player The Stars Group (TSG) is another name to watch.

