Insys down 10% after founder Kapoor arrested on racketeering charges

Insys Therapeutics (INSY -10.2% ) slumps on increased volume on the heels of the arrest of founder and former CEO John Kapoor who was taken into custody this morning in Arizona, charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Law related to the company's promotion of opioid pain med Subsys (fentanyl). He will appear in U.S. District Court in Boston at a later date.

Also snared were former CEO and President Michael Babich, former VP of Sales Alec Burlakoff, former Director of Sales Richard Simon, former VP of Managed Markets Michael Gurry and former sales representatives Sunrise Lee and Joseph Rowan.

The new indictment, will includes additional charges over and above those in the December 2016 charges, accuses them of conspiring to bribe practitioners to write prescriptions for Subys and conspiring to mislead and defraud health insurers in order to obtain coverage for non-cancer patients, an off-label use.

