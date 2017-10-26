Time Warner beats with stellar results at HBO, strength at Turner

Time Warner (TWX +0.4% ) beat expectations with Q3 earnings with broad gains, where HBO saw its highest quarterly growth in 13 years and Turner Broadcasting added subscriber strength.

Revenues grew 6% overall, and adjusted operating income was up 13% to $2.3B with support from all divisions.

HBO revenues grew nearly 13%, helped no doubt by the record seventh season of hit series Game of Thrones, which due to a delay fit entirely in Q3 this year.

Revenue by segment: Turner, $2.77B (up 6.1%); Home Box Office, $1.6B (up 12.6%); Warner Bros., $3.46B (up 1.7%).

For the first nine months, cash from continuing operations hit $4B (up 12%) and free cash flow came to $3.6B (up 8%).

It reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting adjusted operating income to rise in the high single digits (exclusive of any merger effects or costs tied to the AT&T (NYSE:T) acquisition).

For Q4, it's expecting steady subscription growth from Turner, with ad revenues increasing low single digits and operating income to "increase significantly." HBO is expected to increase subscription growth but also see higher programming cost growth, with a net increase for operating income. Warner Bros. operating income is expected to decline due to the release mix (including last year's release of Suicide Squad).

