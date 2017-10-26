Iridium Communications +10.8% after Q3 beats, reaffirmed guidance

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares are up 10.78% following a Q3 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates. The company reaffirms its FY17 outlook of 3% to 5% total service revenue growth and operational EBITDA or OEBITDA from $260M to $265M, up from $254.2M in 2016.

Long-range outlook: total service revenue FY19, $440M to $465M; OEBITDA margin FY19, 60%; peak net leverage FY17, 6x to 6.5x OEBITDA; net leverage FY19, 4.5x OEBITDA.

Key metrics: service revenue as percent of total, 77%; total billable subscribers, 949K (+13%); OEBITDA, $71.8M; OEBITDA margin, 62%.

Press release

Previously: Iridium Communications beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)