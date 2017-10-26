Barrick Gold -6% as analyst says turnaround story slows

Barrick Gold (ABX -6.7% ) plunges a day after reporting Q3 earnings narrowly below expectations but punctuated today by a downgrade from Credit Suisse, which says the momentum behind ABX's turnaround story is slowing.

"We now believe that the focus will shift to the weaker operational results in 2017 YTD... value loss at Acacia and ABX's relative production profile vs. peers over the next three years," the firm writes in its downgrade to Neutral from Outperform with a $22 stock price target, trimmed from $24.

Separately, ABX says a $300M “good faith” payment its Acacia Mining unit will make to Tanzania could be “in the region” of a total settlement for its tax dispute with the government.

“It would be premature of anybody to sit and say [the $300M payment] is a final position, which is why we refer to it as a down payment: there’s more work to be done yet," ABX COO said during today's earnings conference call.