Bayer cuts Monsanto deal value by $2.5B on revised debt

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -2.5% ) has cut the value of its takeover of Monsanto (MON +0.1% ) by $2.5B, which combined with windfalls from asset sales means it may have to raise less than expected from shareholders.

Bayer finance chief Johannes Dietsch says the deal is now valued at $63.5B including debt, down from an initial $66B, because the U.S. company had lowered its financial liabilities.

“We will examine whether and to what extent the equity component of the financing will change,” says Bayer CEO Werner Baumann, who reiterates that the capital raise would happen through a rights issue so as not to water down existing investors and not take place before next year as it awaits antitrust approval for the MON deal.

Bayer shares are lower, with some analysts citing weaker than expected consumer healthcare revenues after the company reported a 4% increase in Q3 operating earnings, driven by gains in prescription drug sales.