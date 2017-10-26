Quality Systems -7.9% after Q3 beats, guidance raise, weak bookings

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) shares are down 7.94% after a Q3 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates and increased FY18 guidance. FY18 revenue expected between $522M and $530M (up from $512M to $530M; consensus: $524.58M) with EPS from $0.64 to $0.68 (up from $0.62 to $0.70; consensus: $0.68).

”While bookings came in light this quarter, our improving attrition rates and increased percentage of recurring revenue enables us to guide to the higher end of our revenue outlook for this year and reinforces our belief in our multi-year growth thesis,” says Rusty Frantz, President and CEO.

Press release

Previously: Quality Systems beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)