Goldcorp gains as earnings beat estimates, reserves rise 26%

Goldcorp (GG +2.1% ) moves higher after reporting that Q3 earnings rose 88% Y/Y to a better than expected $0.13/share, helped by an increase in income tax recovery and higher earnings from its Peñasquito mine in Mexico.

Q3 gold production tumbled 11.5% Y/Y to 633K oz. from 715K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $827/oz. vs $812/oz. in the year-ago quarter, but GG maintains 2017 gold production guidance of 2.5M oz. and AISC of $825/oz., improved from $850/oz., which the company says reflects progress made on its efficiency program.

GG also says mineral reserves rose 26% to 53.5M oz., primarily due to the conversion of 4.7M oz. into reserves at its Century project at the Porcupine mine following a positive pre-feasibility study and the acquisition of a net 8.4M oz. of reserves.