Aecon +20% after Chinese firm swoops in with $930M offer

Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF +20.5% ) agrees to be acquired by a unit of China Communications Construction Co. for C$1.19B (US$930M), giving the Canadian company more heft to bid on global infrastructure projects.

Aecon, which helped build Toronto’s landmark CN Tower, says the Chinese firm will pay C$20.37/share, a 23% premium over yesterday’s closing price.

Aecon says its acquirer's size and financial strength will augment its access to capital and ability to compete for larger and more complex projects around the world as governments in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere pledge to boost spending on roads, bridges and other infrastructure.