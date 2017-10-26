Achieve secures long-term supply of cytisine via deal with Sopharma; shares ahead 30%

Thinly traded nano cap Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV +30.2% ) is up on a whopping 132x surge in volume in apparent response to its cytisine supply agreement with Bulgaria's Sopharma AD.

Under the terms of the exclusive license deal, Sopharma will produce cGMP-grade product for up to 20 years. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Cytisine is a plant-based alkaloid with a strong affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is the active ingredient in Achieve's smoking cessation candidates. Phase 3 studies are expected to commence in mid-2018.