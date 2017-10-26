Europe closes with big gains as ECB sets taper

There was no taper tantrum in Europe today as the ECB officially announced its well-telegraphed reduction in QE purchases to begin in January. At his post-ECB meeting press conference, Mario Draghi was sure to say rates will remain low long after QE ends.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) sunk 1.15% against the dollar to $1.1677.

The Stoxx 600 closed on the session high, up 1.05% . Spain led the way with a 1.9% advance on signs the Catalan government may avoid confrontation with Madrid. Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) +1.4% , Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) +1.6% , France (NYSEARCA:EWQ) +1.5% . The U.K. (NYSEARCA:EWU) added 0.5% .

