Alkermes claws back from selloff, up 4%

Alkermes (ALKS +4.3% ) rebounds after being down 5% early in the session. Shares initially sold off in reaction to its Q3 results, EPS of $0.03 beat consensus but sales fell $13.6M short. Top seller VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) came in at $69.2M, up 24% yoy but lower than expectations.

Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan (Outperform/$70) says improved expense control and lower COGS helped fuel the earnings beat adding that VIVITROL sales were "surprisingly light" and will be an important focus going forward considering its role in the company's growth story.

Source: Bloomberg