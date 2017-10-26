Nike to launch pants studio in 5K stores

Nike (NKE +3.9% ) plans to launch a "pants studio" in 5K stores and online in a program aimed at women.

From Nike's supplemental investor day materials: "Our Pant Studio features a range of new silhouettes because it’s not only about tights anymore. We’ll be launching the new 'pant studio' on nike.com and globally in 5,000 doors on November 1st."

The company is also revamping its sports bra lineup as part of its goal to sell sporty gear from head to fit for women.

The new initiatives appear to be most squarely aimed at taking market share from Lululemon (LULU -1% ) and Gap's (GPS +1.1% ) Athleta.

