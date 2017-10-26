Charter -6.9% on Q3 miss, declining video subscribers

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has tumbled 6.9% after a Q3 miss that featured accelerating losses of subscribers, a persistent theme this earnings season as cord-cutting seems to be having material impact on TV companies.

Net income declined to $48M from last year's $189M, mainly due to an increase in depreciation and amortization. EBITDA of $3.8B was up 5%.

Revenue breakout: Residential video, $4.2B (up 2.9%); Internet, $3.56B (up 10.9%); Voice, $611M (down 16.1%); SMB, $931M (up 7.4%); Enterprise, $553M (up 8.9%); Advertising sales, $373M (down 11.1%).

Customer relationships rose by 212,000 (vs. a year-ago gain of 275,000) if excluding activity tied to Legacy Bright House's seasonal customer plan from 2016. Relationships overall were up 4.1% (3.7% gains in residential, 11.4% in small/medium business).

Residential video PSUs fell 2% to 16.54M; meanwhile, residential Internet PSUs rose 6% to 22.28M, and voice increased 1.1% to 10.4M. Video saw net losses of 104,000 subs (vs. a year-ago decline of 47,000); Internet saw net adds of 249,000 (down 29% from 350,000 last year) and Voice added a net 27,000 (down 18%).

On the SMB side, video saw net adds of 15,000, Internet 36,000 and Voice 34,000, and monthly revenue per customer was down 3.7% to $206.64.

Capital expenditures came to $2.4B for the quarter.

