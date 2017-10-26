Wild swings in the airline sector

The airline sector is jittery today after Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.5%) warns on its post-earnings conference call that unit costs will be flat or slightly higher next year as it faces pricing pressure in some markets.
Fares fell 2.2% for Southwest in Q3, contributing to a 0.5% decline in unit revenue.
Shares of American Airlines (AAL -3.8%), which guided for Q4 unit revenue growth of 2.5% to 4.5% earlier today, are taking its cues from Southwest after a positive start to the day.
Alaska Air Group (ALK -3.1%), Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.3%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -4.9%) are also in retreat on unit revenue concerns - while SkyWest (SKYW +8.7%) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE +8%) are higher after topping some beaten-down earnings estimates.
Previously: Unit revenue falls at Southwest Airlines (Oct. 26)
Now read: Delta Air Lines' Bull Case Is Intact »