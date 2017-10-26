McDonald's reviewing $2B ad-buying account held by Omnicom

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is instituting a review of its ad buying account -- estimated at $2B in spending each year -- for the first time in about 14 years.

That may be a catalyst for Omnicom (OMC +1.8% ), whose OMD has handled ad buying for McDonald's for years, though OMD is taking part in the review and has a "strong" relationship, according to McDonald's.

The fast-food giant also consolidated creative duties with Omnicom last year, to go along with the longstanding ad-buying relationship.

Part of the review will be dedicated to moving away from a single media agency and choosing a small number of ad buying agencies to work with in various global locations.

“The goal of this is really not to drive down agency fees, the goal of this is to find what is the most efficient way to reach the consumer," says McDonald's Bob Rupczynski.