Equinix opens 14th data center in D.C. area

Equinix (EQIX +0.1% ) has opened its newest data center in the Washington, D.C., area.

Located at its Ashburn campus in Virginia -- the largest Internet peering point in North America -- DC12 is a $98.5M facility that's part of Equinix's International Business Exchange lineup.

The first phase adds 1,500 cabinets and more than 57,800 gross square feet of space; at full build, it has capacity for about 3,000 cabinets.

Including this newest center, Equinix operates 14 IBX data centers in the Washington area.