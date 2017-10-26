Kitov's KIT-302 successful in late-stage study; shares ahead 14%

Kitov Pharmaceuticals (KTOV +14.1% ) jumps on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate KIT-302's effect on renal function.

The 104-subject study met its primary endpoint of at least 50% of the blood pressure reduced by amlodipine besylate, a commonly used antihypertensive drug. It also showed treatment with KIT-302 led to a statistically significant reduction in serum creatinine, a biomarker of renal function, from baseline.

The company intends to submit the data to the FDA in January. Its NDA is currently under review so the results are not required for approval.

KIT-302 is a combination drug that treats osteoporosis-related pain (celecoxib, branded as Celebrex by Pfizer) and hypertension (amlodipine besylate, branded as Norvasc).

