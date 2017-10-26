Teck Resources tanks on weaker Q4 coal outlook

Teck Resources (TECK -8.4% ) is sharply lower after reporting weaker than expected Q3 earnings and forecasting softer prices for its coal in Q4.

Teck, the world's second biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported Q3 adjusted profit of C$621M - nearly 4x higher than at the same time a year ago - or C$1.08/share, but the result was below analyst consensus expectations for C$1.19.

Teck says it expects a larger part of its Q4 coal sales in non-premium coal, reducing its average realized price to ~85% of benchmark prices; TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes says Teck’s realized prices usually are 90%-95% of the benchmark.

Q3 steelmaking coal sales reached 7.54M metric tons, the company's second highest quarterly sales on record and slightly above its forecast of 7.2M-7.5M tons, but Q4 sales are seen at only 6.5M tons.