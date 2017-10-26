What to watch in today's Alphabet Q3 report

Consensus estimates for Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Q3 report put revenue at $27.2B (+21% Y/Y) with EPS at $8.33 (-8%).

Advertising revenue could suffer in the quarter following an advertiser exodus earlier this year due to ads placed next to questionable content. Ad revenue represented about 87% of total revenue in Q2.

Cost-per-click is how much advertisers pay Google for each user click. The number dropped 23% in Q2 due to increased mobile search use since mobile ads cost less.

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) or what the company pays to get people to click ads. TAC in last year’s quarter totaled $4.18B with analysts expecting around $5.24B today.

”Google other revenues” is a category containing app sales, Google Cloud, hardware sales – basically, anything that isn’t ad money. Analysts are predicting $3.43B, which would mark an over 41% growth on the quarter.

Don’t confuse the above category with the broader “Other Bets” catchall. This is where Google stashes pet projects like DeepMind and Nest that don’t earn a lot of money yet. Analysts estimate Other Bets will report $267M in Q3 sales.

