Morgan Stanley 'muted' on Coca-Cola's long-term growth

Morgan Stanley weighs in on Coca-Cola (KO +0.6%) following the beverage company's "solid" earnings report.
Though Coca-Cola is given credit for outpacing consumer packaged good peers, MS keeps an Equalweight rating in place due to what it sees as "muted" long-term growth potential and "limited" margin expansion opportunities.
Morgan on Coca-Cola's valuation: "KO's valuation premium of a 12% CY18e P/E and 28% CY18e EV/EBITDA vs mega-cap peers is fair but not compelling in our minds, with slightly lower Coke growth offset by the potential benefits from changes under a new CEO and benefits of Coke's bottler refranchising."
The lead Morgan analyst on Coca-Cola is Dara Mohsenian.
Source: MS note
Previously: Coca-Cola maintains guidance as pricing holds up (Oct. 25)