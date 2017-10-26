Morgan Stanley 'muted' on Coca-Cola's long-term growth

Morgan Stanley weighs in on Coca-Cola (KO +0.6% ) following the beverage company's "solid" earnings report.

Though Coca-Cola is given credit for outpacing consumer packaged good peers, MS keeps an Equalweight rating in place due to what it sees as "muted" long-term growth potential and "limited" margin expansion opportunities.

Morgan on Coca-Cola's valuation: "KO's valuation premium of a 12% CY18e P/E and 28% CY18e EV/EBITDA vs mega-cap peers is fair but not compelling in our minds, with slightly lower Coke growth offset by the potential benefits from changes under a new CEO and benefits of Coke's bottler refranchising."

The lead Morgan analyst on Coca-Cola is Dara Mohsenian.

Source: MS note

