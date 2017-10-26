Mid-America Apartment down 3% after Q3 report

Q3 FFO of $176.2M or $1.50 per share was up from $117.3M and $1.47 a year ago, and topped estimates by $0.04. It appears as if Post Properties related items hit this year's FFO by a net one cent.

Same-store revenues up 1.7% Y/Y, with occupancy lower and rent growth of 2.1%. Same-store operating expenses (after backing out hurricane costs) rose 0.8% Y/Y. Adjusted same-store NOI was thus up 1.8%.

Same-store rents for renewals and new move-ins up 2.6% over previous leases.

Full-year FFO per share outlook is boosted to $5.89 (at the midpoint) from $5.87; for Q4, it's seen at $1.40-$1.50.

Previously: Mid America Apartment Communities beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)