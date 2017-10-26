Trump declares opioid emergency

Calling opioid abuse the worst drug crisis in U.S. or world history, the president declares a national public health emergency. Drug overdoses, he says, are "by far" the top cause of unintentional death, he says, and the government will consider lawsuits against "bad actors."
Headed lower: AmerisourceBergen (ABC -4.8%), Cardinal Health (CAH -0.6%), McKesson (MCK -1.1%)
Insys (NASDAQ:INSY) now down 20%.
Others on the move: CVS (CVS -5.1%), Walgreens (WBA -4.1%), Rite Aid (RAD -5.9%)
Previously: Insys down 10% after founder Kapoor arrested on racketeering charges (Oct. 26)