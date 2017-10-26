What to watch for in Intel's aftermarket report

Consensus estimates expect Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $15.73B in revenue, which would be down 0.3% on last year’s quarter, and $0.80 (flat) EPS for Q3. FY17 estimates include $61.39B (+3%) in revenue and $3.01 EPS (+11%).

PC sales: Intel’s FY17 guidance hinged on strong PC performance, but the global market is on the decline. Notable weakness could show that AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has succeeded in taking more of the chip market.

Data Center Group performance: The company forecasted high single-digit growth for server sales in 2017 and strength here could help offset potential PC weakness. But Intel has struggled for market share against competitors Nvidia (NVDA +1.1% ) and Xilinx (XLNX -0.4% ).

ASPs: Average selling prices for DRAM and NAND have both improved for competitors so expect to see the same from Intel along with comments on the company’s ramp for iPhone modems.

Capital expenses: Intel’s capital expenses were almost 35% of revenue in 2016 and last quarter the company promised to lower this figure to 30% within the next two years.

Previously: IDC: Worldwide PC sales totaled 67.2M in Q3 (Oct. 11)