Newmont Mining -3% as higher costs take shine off Q3 earnings beat

Newmont Mining (NEM -3.2% ) is lower despite beating Q3 earnings estimates, as margins were squeezed as the cost of gold production rose and selling prices fell.

NEM says it produced 1.3M oz. of gold during Q3, 7% higher than the prior-year quarter, helped by new mines such as the Merian in South America and Long Canyon in Nevada, but all-in sustaining costs rose $18/oz. to $943 due to higher exploration and project expenses.

NEM also says the average price for its gold during the quarter fell 4% Y/Y to $1,276/oz.

The company maintains its production, cost and capital outlook for FY 2017.