Drugstores spin lower on Amazon anxiety, opioid declaration

Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA -3.8% ), Rite Aid (RAD -7% ) and CVS Health (CVS -3.8% ) are sharply lower amid reports that Amazon is quietly landing wholesale pharmacy licenses in U.S. states.

Some digging by the St. Louis Post Dispatch reveals that the company already has licenses in Nevada, Arizona, North Dakota, Louisiana, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, Oregon and Tennessee.

There was selling pressure in the drugstore sector piling up already this afternoon after President Trump declared an opioid emergency.

Previously: Trump declares opioid emergency (Oct. 26)